The festive spirit comes alive in Mallorca, with a series of exciting events throughout the year. From the dazzling Christmas lights to the traditional Saint Lucia concert, and the vibrant Palma International Boat Show, each occasion offers a unique experience. Whether you're into music, food, or cultural celebrations, Mallorca has something for everyone, making it a destination where the magic of the Mediterranean truly comes to life.

Let there be festive lights in Palma ➡ Thursday, November 23

Christmas in Mallorca begins with the switching on of the lights in Palma, which takes place on the eve of Black Friday. It is worth mentioning that since 2018 the Christmas lights in Palma have been switched on earlier at the request of shopkeepers, as they think that this is before Black Friday, which can help sales as there are more people strolling around the city. If you are wondering when the Christmas lights switch on in Palma, you should know that in 2023 the Christmas lights switch on in Palma will be on Thursday 23rd at 8pm in the Plaza de la Reina.

In Palma, the Christmas lights are on during the week from approximately 5.30pm until 10pm and at weekends until midnight. On Christmas holidays (24th, 25th, 31st and 5th and 6th January) the lights are switched on until six in the morning.

Celebrate Santa Lucia in Palma's Cathedral ➡ Wednesday, December 13

For a few hours, Palma’s Cathedral will be transported to the icy lands of Scandinavia. In front of more than 1,400 people, the students of the Swedish School of Mallorca will hold their traditional concert of Saint Lucia, the Christian martyr born in Syracuse at the end of the 3rd century, a recital that marks the start of the Christmas festivities. Every December 13, a concert is organised in the schools which has been held for more than 25 years.

First they did it in the Plaça de Cort and, since 2017, when the school reached half a century, they have held the recital inside the church. Santa Lucia is an extremely important day across Scandinavia and in other countries.

Night of fire for Saint Sebastian ➡ Friday, January 19

Palma celebrates the festivities of San Sebastián from the 20th to the 28th of January 2024. The programme includes dozens of activities aimed at locals and visitors alike. There are concerts, theatrical performances, exhibitions, religious events, sports competitions and fireworks all over the bay. The street bonfires stand out, with people sharing spicy sobrasada, amidst wine and beer. The Plaza Mayor is the meeting point of the old town where the main festive events take place.

The programme of events, organised by the Town Hall, usually begins on the Saturday before with a parade and the reading of the proclamation of the fiestas. For more than a week, a wide variety of events take place, such as the famous “foguerons”, bonfires in the streets to warm up and cheer people up.

The most popular event is the “Verbena de San Sebastián”, which is celebrated on the 19th of January with bonfires and musical performances in all the squares in the centre of Palma. On the 20th of January, Saint Sebastian’s Day, the Solemn Mass of Saint Sebastian is celebrated in the Cathedral in the morning. At midday the Diada Ciclista (Cycling Day) takes place and in the evening the ceremony for the awarding of the Premis Ciutat de Palma (City of Palma Awards) is held.

Europe’s largest funfair comes to Palma ➡ Friday, February 23

The Fira del Ram is not only the largest funfair in Mallorca, it is one of the largest in Europe. There are some 170 attractions (for all ages), the giant Ferris wheel being one of them. It towers over the Palma landscape; it’s unmissable. There’ll also be the Vikng boat and the traditional favourites - the bumper cars.

Last year there were two new attractions: The Rocket which is a 60 metre high tower where people are raised and lowered with harnesses (five rockets). On the other hand, Magic Cut is an attraction where you have to cut the rope of a giant stuffed animal.

The difference with other theme parks is that here you pay directly at each attraction (prices between 4,00 and 7,00 € per person) so it can be a bit expensive for families. However, this year the fairgrounds have decided to maintain prices, being aware of the difficulties we are all having, and it is an effort that is to be welcomed. To help defray the costs, the fairgrounds usually offer 2×1 vouchers which work very well from Monday to Friday, not public holidays. And also for families there are ticket packs for certain attractions. The funfair is at Son Fusteret Fairgrounds in Palma.

Tip: To avoid the most crowded hours, especially if you go with small children, on Sunday or Saturday mornings for a few years now, there are several advantages: there are practically no queues and you can easily choose the attraction, the prices are usually a little cheaper than during peak hours and best of all, the attractions last longer.

Mallorcan pastries for Easter ➡ Sunday, March 31

In Mallorca it is a tradition to bake and eat the typical Easter confectionery. Year after year, it is a tradition in many homes to gather in the kitchen to make ‘panades’, ‘robiols’ and ‘crespells’. There are also many artisan bakeries that increase their production during these days and some of them have their own speciality that distinguishes them from the rest.

Mallorcan panades have their origins in Jewish culture, as some ingredients such as unleavened bread and lamb have a biblical connection. Later, the recipe was Christianised in the 15th century with the addition of lard and sobrassada. Sweet breads were formerly known as ‘senyor’ bread. They were so called because they were made and eaten in the wealthiest houses that could afford to buy sugar.

On the savoury side, ‘panades’ filled with meat or fish stand out. Although they can also be made with sweet dough. For those with a sweet tooth, ‘robiols’ and ‘crespells’. The ‘robiols’ stand out for their half-moon shape and can be filled with cream, ricotta, angel hair, jam or chocolate, according to taste. ‘Crespells’ are a favourite snack sweet, they are easy to make and the little ones can get their hands in the dough. However, the best option is to follow tradition and make them at home.

Palma International Boat show kicks off the nautical season ➡ Thursday, April 25

The upcoming Palma International Boat Show is scheduled to run from April 25th to 28th, 2024, at Palma’s Moll Vell. It serves as the grand inauguration of the Mediterranean nautical season and is jointly organized by the Institute for Business Innovation of the Balearic Islands (IDI) and the Balearic Yacht Brokers Association (BYBA).

The event offers a comprehensive range of offerings, spanning from new boat showcases to nautical products, equipment, services, marinas, and more. Notably, the Palma Superyacht Village caters to vessels over 24 metres in length, encompassing both sailing and motorboats, along with a dedicated area for boat repair and maintenance, known as ‘refit & repair,‘ where industry leaders actively participate.

Over the years, the Palma International Boat Show has firmly established itself as a must-visit event for kicking off the nautical season, evident from its increasing participation. In the 2023 edition, the fair hosted 271 companies, showcased around 600 boats, with over 250 afloat, all across an expansive 81,000-square-metre exhibition area. It also served as a global platform for introducing new boat models and innovative products while becoming the hub of the nautical sector for four dynamic days.

Europe Day in Palmanova: The social gathering of May ➡ Sunday, May 12

If you are looking for a fun day out head to Palmanova for the annual Europe Day celebration. Organised by Calvia Council this is an event which should not be missed and there is fun for the whole family. A large number of stands are set up along the beachfront offering anything from jewellery to island excursions and attractions, plus many food trucks and mojito stalls. Childrens entertainment is also provided along the beachfront.

There is also plenty of live music throughout the day, with some of the island’s leading entertainers on stage catering for all musical tastes. This event has gone from strength to strength over recent years and is now one of the highlights of the year in Calvia. It is an opportunity for people of all nationalities to come together and celebrate the municipality which they love, Calvia. And obviously it is not just for residents.

The Kooks performed in June 2023.

Mallorca Live Festival: Where summer vibes and music collide ➡ Thursday - Saturday, June 13-15

The Mallorca Live Festival is one of our top live music events of the year. It gives the summer season a ‘kick-off’ if you like, making Magalluf the place to be for three nights running. The former Aquapark in Magalluf will once again become the stage for the seventh edition of the festival this 2024, on 13, 14 and 15 June.

Acts are yet to be confirmed, but with previous line-ups in mind, the event promises the best of the best, featuring a diverse mix of international and local artists across various genres, attracting music enthusiasts from around the world. Since it started, big names such as Christina Aguilera, Muse, the Black Eyed Peas, The Kooks, Jamiroquai, The Prodigy and The Chemical Brothers have headlined. The festival also features a world food market and a chill out zone.

The Sunset Market in Puerto Portals ➡ July

Enjoy the summer, the sun, the beach, the unique sunsets and strolls by the sea. Puerto Portals offers all this in a single plan with a Mediterranean-style atmosphere: The Sunset Market. The tenth edition of this traditional summer market will be held every Wednesday and Thursday for a month between July and August. An irreplaceable event where the sea breeze and the swaying of boats provide the perfect setting for visitors to lose themselves among the more than twenty design, fashion, accessories and decoration stalls and to enjoy live music and children’s entertainment in the exclusive setting of Puerto Portals.

Origen Festival: the electric symphony of Techno ➡ August

The Origen Festival is a summer-long electronic music festival hosted in Palma. Established in 2018, its primary goal is to position Mallorca as a prominent destination in the national electronic music scene.

Five dates, starting in May and closing in September, and some of the most sought after djs in the industry, this event promises to be ‘the’ place to be this summer for techno lovers on the island. Taking in to account previous editions, there are usually two dates dedicated to elrow, a globally renowned party brand, known for immersive, colorful events.

Past headlining djs include Carl Cox, Mochakk, Marco Faraone, Alisha, Paul Kalkbrenner, Michael Bibi, Richie Hawtin, Charlotte de Witte, Joseph Capriati, George Privatti, Tini Gessler, Claptone, Wade, Marco Carola... This is an afternoon long session, and usually ends with a ‘End of Party’ at the House of Son Amar. Held at the Son Fusteret Showground in Palma. Line-up for next edition to be announced in 2024.

Binissalem’s wine festivities ➡ Friday, September 13

The Festa des Vermar is a traditional grape harvest festival held in the town of Binissalem in Mallorca. This festival typically takes place in September, coinciding with the grape harvest season. During these fiestas, you can expect to see various activities and events, including grape stomping, wine tasting, parades, live music, dancing, and other celebrations related to wine production and Mallorcan culture. It’s a popular and lively event that showcases the island’s wine-making traditions and is enjoyed by both locals and tourists.

Sweet tooth? Indulge in the Esporles sweet fair ➡ Sunday, October 6

The Esporles Sweet Fair, also known as the “Fira Dolça,“ is an annual event in the charming village of Esporles in Mallorca. This fair is a delightful celebration of traditional Mallorcan sweets and pastries. It typically features a wide array of sweet treats, including ensaimadas, almond-based confections, and other local specialties. Visitors can indulge in these delectable creations while experiencing the island’s rich culinary traditions and warm community spirit. The fair offers a sweet glimpse into Mallorca’s gastronomic heritage.