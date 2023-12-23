<p>An<strong> Alcudia<\/strong> man needed treatment for burns to his hands after there was a fire in his kitchen on Saturday.<\/p>\r\n<p>Emergency services went to the scene on C. Cabrera around 3.20pm. His burns were caused when he <strong>tried to put out the fire<\/strong>.<\/p>\r\n<p><img src="https:\/\/md.gsstatic.es\/sfAttachPlugin\/141249.jpg" border="0" alt="Firefighters in Alcudia, Mallorca" width="1707" height="1280"><\/p>\r\n<p>The cause of the fire, say Alcudia police, was<strong> a pan<\/strong> that had been accidentally left on the heat. This had started to burn.<\/p>
