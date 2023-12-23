Kitchen fire in Mallorca

Alcudia23/12/2023
An Alcudia man needed treatment for burns to his hands after there was a fire in his kitchen on Saturday.

Emergency services went to the scene on C. Cabrera around 3.20pm. His burns were caused when he tried to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire, say Alcudia police, was a pan that had been accidentally left on the heat. This had started to burn.