A 20-year-old man died on Sunday morning following a car crash in Palma.

The accident occurred around 6.15 at a roundabout in El Molinar.

The car collided with a tree. When emergency services arrived, one of two occupants of the car was trapped. He was dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old was able to get out of the car on his own. He was taken to Son Espases Hospital with bruises.