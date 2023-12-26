Flamingos are one of the great attractions of the Albufera de Mallorca. | Sergio Lacabe
Palma26/12/2023 16:49
Flamingos paint the Albufera nature park pink. A year after documenting, for the first time in history, the breeding of pink flamingos in the protected area, the director of the natural park, Maties Rebassa, confirmed this summer that 40 new chicks had already been counted, 38 more than in 2022.
