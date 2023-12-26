Flamingos paint the Albufera nature park pink. A year after documenting, for the first time in history, the breeding of pink flamingos in the protected area, the director of the natural park, Maties Rebassa, confirmed this summer that 40 new chicks had already been counted, 38 more than in 2022.

The species is gaining ground due to the progressive salinization of the natural park, and this is not exactly good news. However, the reality is that they have become one of the new attractions of the protected area for hikers who visit it.

The year 2023 has been a good year for saltwater species. In addition to flamingos, storks and plovers are gaining ground in s'Albufera, according to the latest species count. On the other hand, freshwater and reed species are in clear decline.