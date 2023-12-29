Son Busquets is a one-time military barracks on the Valldemossa road in Palma. Abandoned for twenty odd years, there has been talk of it being restored as VPO social housing. And talk is all there has been.

After the Partido Popular returned to power at the town hall in the spring, the new administration found that there were no "binding commitments" in respect of the transfer of ownership. Son Busquets belongs to the state.

The ministry of defence used to be responsible for the old barracks. A Spanish government transfer of responsibility handed it to SEPES, the State Land Entity, which comes under the ministry of transport, mobility and the urban agenda.

It was this transfer, it is claimed, that has led to the situation that now exists at Son Busquets. There are squatters, some of whom rent out space to homeless people - fifty euros a month.

When the ministry of defence was in charge, it contracted a private security firm which prevented a deterioration of the barracks (theft of electrical wiring, for instance) and also ensured that there were no squatters.

Following the transfer to SEPES, there has been both deterioration and squatting. Tenders have been raised for private security, but the conditions have been so disadvantageous that there have not been any bids. There is no security, there is no control. One part of the barracks is occupied by homeless squatters, drug addicts without resources. The other part is run by organised gangs charging for living there.

More than a year ago, Sebastián Oliver, president of the Espartanos union of private security personnel, drew attention to what was going on. "I'm not a psychic but it was clear what was going to happen. SEPES have washed their hands. Now it's too late. The squatters have taken over the facilities and destroyed everything. If they manage to throw them out, which I very much doubt, then the area will have to be reinforced. Local residents are worried. What will anyone do when there are hundreds of squatters?"

On Wednesday morning around 3am, the father of a 35-year-old Spanish man called the National Police. He knew that his son frequented the barracks. He hadn't heard anything from him for several days. He found his son's body face down. It is suspected that he died of an overdose.