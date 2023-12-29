The Guardia Civil in Puerto Pollensa made the arrest. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Pollensa29/12/2023 09:35
The Guardia Civil have arrested the owner of a bar in Puerto Pollensa for an assault on a customer who is now in a coma.
The Guardia Civil in Puerto Pollensa made the arrest. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
The Guardia Civil have arrested the owner of a bar in Puerto Pollensa for an assault on a customer who is now in a coma.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.