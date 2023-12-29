The Guardia Civil have arrested the owner of a bar in Puerto Pollensa for an assault on a customer who is now in a coma.

Around 4am on Christmas Day, a 23-year-old Spanish man was attacked at the bar on C. Mestral. The owner, a 34-year-old Colombian, believed that he and two friends were attempting to leave without paying; they had been in the bar for several hours and had drunk a great deal.

There was an argument during which the owner was hit in the face. He then produced a golf club and struck the 23-year-old on the head.

The man collapsed and was bleeding profusely. He was admitted to intensive care at Inca Hospital, some witnesses having suggested that it took almost ninety minutes for an ambulance to arrive at the scene.