A 72-year-old man in Puerto Alcudia died on Tuesday after accidentally cutting his leg with a disc grinder.

The accident occurred around 4pm. Alcudia police, Guardia Civil and ambulances went to the scene, but nothing could be done for the man; he had lost a great deal of blood.

He had cut the femoral artery. The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances.

Psychologists were activated to assist relatives.