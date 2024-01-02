One of the three youths arrested for sexually assaulting a young woman in Palma and stealing her phone has been ordered to prison.

The incident occurred on Thursday last week around 2.30am. The woman was returning home in El Terreno when she was approached by the three. Without saying anything, they began to kiss her and touch her all over her body.

She screamed and was pushed to the ground. The phone was then stolen. Her roommates heard the screams and saw her on the ground and the three running away. They went after them and caught up with one of them. He said that the phone had been thrown away, and it was subsequently recovered.

The three, Algerian, aged 18 and 19, were arrested not long afterwards and charged with sexual assault and robbery with violence. The two others are at liberty with charges and precautionary measures having been applied.