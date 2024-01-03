Isabel Wollmar, one of the owners of a Labrador who died on Christmas Day after being poisoned in Puerto Pollensa, has so far raised 752 signatures for a petition demanding action by Pollensa town hall.

The petition is directed at the mayor, Martí March, and the local police; the town hall and police have been criticised for their response to poisoning incidents at the dog beach in Llenaire.

One demand is the installation of security cameras. The same demand has been made in the past on more than one occasion. In 2013, when there were the first incidents, it was the town hall which requested cameras.

It is the Spanish government's delegation in the Balearics which ultimately gives authorisation for cameras trained on the public way following consultation with police and the Data Protection Agency. It believed that the measure would have been disproportionate.

The petition also calls for the beach area to be regularly cleaned, as bait for dogs is repeatedly being left. There is a playground nearby and so fears about child safety as well. "Does a child have to die?"