Police in Palma are trying to locate the rider of an electric scooter who failed to stop after knocking down a pedestrian on Thursday morning.

Ambulances arrived at the scene on the Paseo Marítimo at 10.50. A man who was with his wife and two small children had been hit from behind by the scooter. A baby buggy carrying one of the children, a four-month-old boy, had also been hit. Medics attended to both the father and the baby at the scene. They did not require hospital treatment.

A description of the scooter rider was given to police - a woman dressed in black with long brunette hair and around 1.65 metres tall.

Searches of the immediate area failed to locate her. Police are now examining security camera images.