Ambulances arrived at the scene on the Paseo Marítimo at 10.50. A man who was with his wife and two small children had been hit from behind by the scooter. A baby buggy carrying one of the children, a four-month-old boy, had also been hit. Medics attended to both the father and the baby at the scene. They did not require hospital treatment.
A description of the scooter rider was given to police - a woman dressed in black with long brunette hair and around 1.65 metres tall.
Searches of the immediate area failed to locate her. Police are now examining security camera images.
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
This incident will increase until these very dangerous vehicles are banned!!!. No Licence, No Registration, No Audible warning, No Insurance, No Driving Test, No Compulsory Safety Helmet or Body Protection. Everything about these electric vehicles is totally wrong.!!!!
A big clampdown is needed on these scooters. They are silent and fast. A deadly combination especially as many are driven on pavements where they weave around pedestrians. An analysis by the Mapfre Foundation based on news reports since 2021 has shown that electric scooters have been the cause of nearly 400 accidents and 18 deaths in Spain. The report showed that there have been 385 accidents involving these vehicles between January 2021 and the present, 83 of them serious. Wake up Palma Council, these things are lethal and need serious regulation with continual enforcement.