Mallorca home owner Michelle Keegan is causing a Netflix sensation with her new series, Fool Me Once, from master mystery writer Harlan Coben. Michelle and her radio presenter husband, Mark Wright, own a holiday apartment in Magalluf. Last year Mark had to head to the island to resolve a problem with builders at the flat. The apartment has since been completely refurbished with the help of leading local interior designer, Justine Knox.

Despite her busy filming schedule Michelle was on the island last summer for a brief holiday.

Fool Me Once is a 2024 British eight-part television series made for Netflix by Quay Street Productions. adapted from the 2016 Harlan Coben novel of the same name by Danny Brocklehurst. It features Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J. Scanlan and Joanna Lumley. It premiered on Netflix on 1 January 2024.

A family has been shaken by two murders. Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) watches security camera footage of her house and sees her murdered husband, Joe, back as an intruder. Meanwhile, Abby and Daniel, her niece and nephew, are trying to find the truth about the murder of their mother and seeing possible connections between both cases.