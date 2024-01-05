Ten years after former Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher's serious skiing accident, positive news is coming from his family with ties to Mallorca. His daughter Gina Schumacher, 26, is planning a dream wedding with her boyfriend Iain Bethke (27) on the island in the summer of 2024, according to People magazine "Bunte".

The couple reportedly met years ago at an equestrian centre in Bergwangen in Baden-Württemberg. According to media reports, the two professional riders later moved to Switzerland together and have been living on the Schumacher family ranch in Texas since the end of 2022. The couple's wedding will be held at the Schumacher family's luxurious estate in the mountains near Port d'Andratx.

All ceremonies will be held outdoors. The dress code for the after-party has also been decided: the ladies will be dressed in long dresses and the gentlemen in suits, but given the summer temperatures, they will be able to dispense with a tie.