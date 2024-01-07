On Saturday afternoon around one o'clock, a 32-year-old Spanish man was arrested at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport by the Guardia Civil; he had nine kilos of hashish in his suitcase.

The man, who lives in Menorca, had arrived on a flight from Malaga. He had checked in the suitcase at Malaga Airport. Inside were nine packages of hash, each of them weighing one kilo.

He went to baggage reclaim, collected the suitcase and was then intercepted by officers. The case was scanned and it was confirmed that it contained drugs. It was opened and the packages tested; they were positive.

He was arrested and is due in court on Sunday.