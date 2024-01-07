The El Corte Inglés department stores launched their winter sales on Sunday (January 7) with significant discounts and promotions in stores as well on the company's website and app; these will be available until February 29.

A wide range of items at very attractive prices will be available in all departments, with discounts on more than 1,000 brands - fashion, sports, home and accessories, and more.

For women's fashion, for example, there are 50% discounts on brands such as Woman, Couchel and Tintoretto. For men's fashion, the Emidio Tucci brand is at 50%, with initial discounts of 50% also available in the youth department for Levi's, Lee, Gap and Pepe Jeans.

For shoes, many brands have up to 30% off, such as Panama Jack, Geox, Timberland and Martinelli, with 40% for women's brands like Guess. For sports fans, there are discounts up to 50% for leading padel racket brands - Bullpadel, Starvie, Babolat. And for sports shoes up to 50% for Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Puma, Converse and Under Armor, among others.

Bedding, home linen, furniture, kitchenware, jewellery and watches, lingerie, handbags and wallets, and beauty products - the discounts range from 30% to 50%.