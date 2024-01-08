A total of twelve Mallorcans will travel the world - the Mediterranean, Africa, Brazil, the Caribbean, the United States, Canada and Northern Europe - in 117 days with MSC Cruises, starting last weekend. In a press release, MSC Cruises announced that 173 Spaniards, including 12 Spaniards from Palma, will be travelling the world aboard the ship MSC Poesia.

For four months, from January to April, passengers will have the opportunity to explore 50 destinations in more than 30 countries, in a unique voyage. The voyage, which will span 117 days, will allow passengers to choose between the full itinerary or a shorter segment, giving them the flexibility to customise their journey according to their preferences.

It is one of the company's most ambitious journeys, which will carry 173 Spaniards this year. Since 2019, when the first round-the-world trip took place, also departing from Barcelona, more than 700 Spaniards have been encouraged to travel the world with MSC Cruises.

The adventure will begin along the Spanish Mediterranean coastline, following the crossing along the coasts of Africa, then crossing the Atlantic Ocean to Brazil, the Caribbean, the United States and Canada. The return to Europe includes a route that passes through Greenland and Iceland. Highlights of the itinerary include visits to Zanzibar, the Seychelles, Madagascar with Antsiranana and Nosy Be, Mauritius and Cape Town.



