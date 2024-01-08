Dear Editor,

I am writing to you as a British homeowner in Ibiza, deeply affected by the current 90-day rule for British nationals in Spain. This regulation, part of the broader 90/180 day rule enforced in the Schengen area, significantly limits our ability to enjoy our homes and contribute to the local Spanish economy.

Many British citizens, like myself, have invested in properties in Spain with the expectation of spending considerable time here. The restriction to stay for only 90 days within any 180-day period is not only inconvenient but also impacts our connection with the community and our contributions to the local economy.

There is a growing sentiment among British homeowners in Spain for a change in this policy. Your publication, the Majorca Daily Bulletin, has been a vital source of information and a powerful voice in the community. I urge you to use your influence to lobby the Spanish government on behalf of British passport holders.

An extension of the allowed stay beyond 90 days would be a significant relief for many of us and would foster stronger cultural and economic ties between the UK and Spain. I hope you will consider our plight and support us in advocating for a change in this restrictive law.

Sincerely, Simon