Face masks make a return in Spain as Covid cases mount

Spain's government proposed a nationwide mandate for people to wear masks in hospitals and health clinics, and Italy said respiratory illness infection rates had hit a record, as flu and COVID spread across Europe. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommended that people on the continent stay home if they feel sick, and consider wearing masks in crowds or healthcare settings, with flu spreading as it typically does this time of year but hitting some countries harder than others.
It said Europeans should follow national guidelines on vaccinating vulnerable groups. Flu is now circulating at higher levels than other common respiratory pathogens, including the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, it said.
Several Spanish regions already ordered patients, visitors and staff at hospitals to wear masks last week. Spain's central government proposed on Monday extending that requirement nationwide, but regional leaders in charge of health policy have so far rejected that, with a decision expected tomorrow.
So far the Balearics have rejected the move. "One thing we know will limit epidemics and protect vulnerable people is the mask," Health Minister Monica Garcia said on TVE. "It is a common sense measure, scientifically supported and widely accepted by the public." The government has also proposed allowing people to self-diagnose lighter cases and take three days off work rather than needing a doctor's note, Garcia said.
Spain was among the last European countries to drop requirements to wear face masks following the COVID-19 pandemic, with people told to wear them on public transport until February 2023, and in health centres and pharmacies until July.
Very disappointing MDB banging the drum again on this. They do not work. Shocking.
SaraSara, there are always amateurs who believe they know better than the professionals. In many walks of life it often doesn't matter what a person choses to do or how they conduct themselves as it doesn't affect others, for example whether a person chooses or doesn't choose to wear socks, carry an umbrella or not, buy a red or a white car and so on. But the problem here is that those who refuse masks are directly affecting (infecting) other people and putting them at risk of ill-health. That's why we have to take the choice out of their hands and make mask wearing compulsory, again. It shouldn't need to be so but as long as there are mask deniers and refusers we are unnecessarily allowing a greater spread of a virus than needs to be.
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyI agree wholeheartedly but you try convincing James Walker!
The right course of action. Face masks are proven to prevent wearers from infection and to slow the spread of virus. It's simply no big deal to wear a mask and there shouldn't be any hesitation. Some community-spirited citizens are already voluntarily wearing masks on the island but the majority of people will wait for masks to be mandated before using them. If at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 people had worn masks the virus would have been contained, its spread severely reduced and people's lives would have been saved. The sloth of Governments to mandate and the resistance of some citizens to mask wearing was the single largest cause of people dying unnecessarily. Let's hope that this time around everyone has learnt the lesson.