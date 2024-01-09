In the period between Boxing Day and the New Year holidays, the UK’s largest tour operator has seen bookings increase by approximately 150% compared to pre-Christmas, with both Summer´24 and late bookings for this winter proving to be popular.
Ten destinations enjoying popularity include the Canaries, Balearics, Mainland Spain, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Italy, Malta and Bulgaria – as customers flock to book a much-needed holiday. On top of great value and customer service, a booking trend noted by Jet2holidays is of customers booking durations outside of the traditional 7-, 10- and 14-night stays.
There is strong demand from families with millions of Free Child Place Holidays still available during the school holidays, and All-Inclusive bookings have also been enjoying strong growth. These types of holidays have seen a surge since Jet2holidays was named a Which? Recommended Provider for both Family Holidays and All-Inclusive Holidays just before Christmas.
