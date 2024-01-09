Jet2holidays have reported record levels of demand for holidays to Mallorca, with more customers than ever looking to book their holidays into the diary during the period known traditionally as ‘peaks’ or the peak holiday booking period.

In the period between Boxing Day and the New Year holidays, the UK’s largest tour operator has seen bookings increase by approximately 150% compared to pre-Christmas, with both Summer´24 and late bookings for this winter proving to be popular.

Ten destinations enjoying popularity include the Canaries, Balearics, Mainland Spain, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Italy, Malta and Bulgaria – as customers flock to book a much-needed holiday. On top of great value and customer service, a booking trend noted by Jet2holidays is of customers booking durations outside of the traditional 7-, 10- and 14-night stays.

There is strong demand from families with millions of Free Child Place Holidays still available during the school holidays, and All-Inclusive bookings have also been enjoying strong growth. These types of holidays have seen a surge since Jet2holidays was named a Which? Recommended Provider for both Family Holidays and All-Inclusive Holidays just before Christmas.