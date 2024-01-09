Emergency teams were mobilised in Sant Llorenç on Tuesday after an eleven-year-old boy went missing.

The boy, named Alexis, is autistic. He apparently ran off around 11am during a school field trip and headed in the direction of Son Carrió.

A school monitor raised the alarm after the boy had disappeared.

Local police, the Guardia Civil and Civil Protection volunteers all took part in the search for Alexis. He was eventually found, safe and well, around 5pm at the Son Paparra finca.