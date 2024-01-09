<p>Emergency teams were mobilised in <strong>Sant Lloren\u00e7<\/strong> on Tuesday after an eleven-year-old boy went missing.<\/p>\r\n<p>The boy, named Alexis, is autistic. He apparently ran off around 11am during a <strong>school field trip<\/strong> and headed in the direction of Son Carri\u00f3.<\/p>\r\n<p>A school monitor raised the alarm after the boy had disappeared.<\/p>\r\n<p>Local police, the Guardia Civil and Civil Protection volunteers all took part in the search for Alexis. <strong>He was eventually found<\/strong>, safe and well, around 5pm at the Son Paparra finca.<\/p>
