Five doormen from a Playa de Palma club and a member of a Hells Angels gang have been charged over a violent incident that occurred at the beginning of October.

For reasons that haven't been established, the doormen assaulted a member of the German gang which is based in Arenal. There were two separate incidents, one inside and one outside the club. Other Hells Angels became involved.

All six have been charged with causing affray and injuries, the National Police having forwarded the relevant reports to a court of instruction in Palma.

However, investigators have run up against a wall of silence. Neither side in the incident wants to give evidence, and no one who was involved has filed a complaint.

The police are persisting, though, concerned that the two sides will at some point seek to take the law into their own hands. To this end, German police have been in Mallorca to provide assistance in the investigation. The Hells Angels gang is described as being particularly dangerous.