A 50-year-old resident of Palma, Mohamed, has been arrested by the National Police, accused of having invented the theft of a Christmas Lottery ticket.

The case of the supposedly stolen ticket was publicised when Mohamed brought it to the attention of the media on December 26, four days after the lottery draw. It was for one of the fifth prizes - the number 88979 - and would have been worth 6,000 euros.

The lottery outlet in question was on C. Aragon. Mohamed has been using this outlet for more than ten years. His accusation was that a woman at the shop had kept the coupon worth 6,000 euros.

Security cameras recorded the transaction, and these didn't pick up that there was a ticket with the relevant number. Nevertheless, he had gone to the National Police and denounced the apparent theft.

He has been charged with attempted fraud and false reporting of an alleged offence. At police headquarters on Thursday he declined to make a statement.