Join us for our first Burns lunch at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa in which we will be serving home-made haggis along with the sounds of the bagpipes. The event takes place on Wednesday January 24 from 1.30p.m. with guests being welcomed by our piper and they will then enjoy a Burns lunch with a Mallorca twist. The chefs at the Mallorca Country Club are working long and hard to produce a traditional home-made haggis which will be piped into the restaurant in the traditional manner.

The menu consists of the following: Home-made haggis with whisky

Marinated salmon with mustard sauce and quail egg Lamb stew with beans, cabbage and mashed potatoes Scottish chocolate cake with blueberries Beer, wine (red, white and rose) and soft drinks Raffle of Scottish products: Our thanks to Rialto Living and El Corte Ingles. Price 65 euros per person. To reserve your place call 971 788405 (office hours: 9a.m. to 1.30p.m.) Ample parking at the Club.