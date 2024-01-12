Join us for our first Burns lunch at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa in which we will be serving home-made haggis along with the sounds of the bagpipes. The event takes place on Wednesday January 24 from 1.30p.m. with guests being welcomed by our piper and they will then enjoy a Burns lunch with a Mallorca twist. The chefs at the Mallorca Country Club are working long and hard to produce a traditional home-made haggis which will be piped into the restaurant in the traditional manner.
