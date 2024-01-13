A 38-year-old woman was seriously injured after being attacked by two pit bull dogs in Felanitx. The victim received severe injuries. The attack took place at ten o'clock in the morning when the 38-year-old woman was walking in the area.

The victim tried to defend herself but she was badly injured and she is still in a state of shock.

According to witnesses, the two dogs, a breed considered potentially dangerous, had escaped from a farm. Several people alerted the emergency services. The Guardia Civil, local police, and the medical services quickly arrived at the scene.

The woman is now in hospital recovering from her injuries while police have launched an investigation. The owner of the two dogs has been traced and he has been questioned by officers.