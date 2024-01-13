An elderly man died on Saturday morning after a fire broke out at his home in Llucmajor.

Shortly before noon, neighbours called the 112 emergency number. A house on C. Pere de Son Gall was on fire. It broke out on the ground floor and spread rapidly.

The fire and rescue service had to tackle the blaze before being able to enter the building. Once inside, they found the man's body.

A psychologist was sent to the scene to help relatives of the deceased who had gone to the incident after being notified of what had happened.