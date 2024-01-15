Rain and snow last week have had a positive impact on the capacities of the two reservoirs in the Tramuntana Mountains.

The rainfall in the Escorca area was particularly heavy - more than 80 litres per square metre over a 24-hour period - and it has helped to increase the combined capacity of Cúber and Gorg Blau to 41.75%.

This measurement on Monday by Emaya, the Palma municipal services agency which is in charge of the reservoirs, contrasts with 32.5% on January 3. Of the two, Cúber currently has the slightly higher capacity - 42.8%; Gorg Blau is 41.06%.

This is an improvement, but it is still way off what is usual for this time of the year and which is needed. More rain and snow are forecast for Escorca on Friday and Saturday, with the snow line perhaps as low as 700 metres.