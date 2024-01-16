The National Police are investigating the death of a Romanian man in his thirties who died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Palma.

At around 2.15 on Tuesday morning, the emergency services were called to the scene on the Carretera Valldemossa; it was only some fifty metres from a National Police station.

Medics could no more than certify his death.

It would appear that he had been drinking and had smoked marijuana. Indications are that he fell accidentally. Police sources are ruling out the involvement of any other party.