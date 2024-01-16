Leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España has shared its end of year results. During 2023, the firm completed 410 homes – up from 381 in 2022. There was also a notable uptick in the average selling price, which increased from 383,000 euros in 2022 to 400,000 euros in 2023.

Over the course of 2023, Taylor Wimpey España sold homes to buyers of 50 different nationalities. Out of the total number of homes reserved during the year, 12 percent were snapped up by British buyers.

As at 31 December 2023, the total Taylor Wimpey España order book stood at 490 properties. That figure is a jump from 448 as at 31 December 2022.

“Second home sales in Spain showed strength and resilience in 2023, as buyers continue to evolve their balance between holidaying and remote working. We anticipate another positive year ahead in 2024 and have exciting plans to launch a selection of developments in the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca and Mallorca, encompassing hundreds of high-quality new homes,” said Javier Ballester, General Manager, Taylor Wimpey España.

Taylor Wimpey España has already launched the first of its 2024 developments – Es Voltor, in Mallorca. The €7 million investment will deliver 13 two-storey townhouses in the picturesque town of Esporles, nestled in the foothills of the Tramuntana mountains. With large, southwest-facing terraces, private gardens and communal pool, the three-bedroom homes will provide an escape from daily life for discerning second home buyers. Prices start from €750,000 plus VAT.

“The townhouses at Es Voltor will blend modern convenience with access to an abundance of nature. The location is just stunning. It is a privilege to start 2024 with such an impressive setting. We anticipate keen interest in these townhouses and with only 13 available, I recommend that anyone seeking an idyllic natural escape on Mallorca gets in touch sooner rather than later," said Javier Ballester.

