Four people were arrested by the National Police last Saturday, having occupied a property in Palma while the owner was in hospital.

Around midday on January 13, the owner, having been discharged from hospital, returned to her home on Avda. Joan Miró. When she tried to open the front door, she was unable to. She rang the doorbell. A woman opened it and informed the owner that she and her family were now living there and that they had no intention of leaving.

The owner called the police. When officers arrived, they verified that the lock to the front door had been changed but that other keys fitted a door inside the property as well as some items of furniture.

Also inside were several large rubbish bags containing the owner's personal belongings. One of the four people who had occupied the property was wearing a watch that belonged to the owner.

The four, one of whom was aged 17, were of Spanish and Dominican nationalities. They were asked for identification, and the police established that they had over 40 previous police records between them.