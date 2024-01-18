King Frederik X, the new Danish monarch, enjoyed some lovely and romantic times with a female acquaintance in Mallorca over twenty years ago. The 55-year-old is the son and successor to the long-term monarch Margarethe, who unexpectedly abdicated. King Frederik was known as the "fast prince" because of his love for sporty cars and boats. His love life was also widely publicised in the tabloid press for decades.

During Easter week in 1998, the then still young prince was photographed by paparazzi kissing a woman in a Palma restaurant along the Paseo Marítimo. Pedro Prieto from our sister newspaper "Ultima Hora", who took the photograph, has now revealed that the lady in question was the Danish rock singer Maria Montell.

However, the artist met with disapproval from the Danish royals, so the liaison was quickly shelved.

Last year, King Frederik, his wife Mary and the couple's children spent a holiday on the Balearic Islands. They were spotted in Ibiza. Mary of Denmark was born in Australia and is a lawyer.