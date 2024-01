A driver has been admitted to Son Espases in critical condition after suffering an accident on the Ma-13 and having to be rescued by the fire brigade. According to information provided by the SAMU, the accident took place early this Thursday morning - at around 8.55am - at kilometre 43 of this road in the direction of Alcudia.

SAMU061 Informa: Accident casual de trànsit a la carretera MA-13, Mallorca. @SAMU061IB atèn a 1 afectat que requereix extracció per part de @BombersdeMca i que es trasllada amb preavís i pronòstic crític a Hospital @SonEspases. pic.twitter.com/XaIfMVfNGG — SAMU061 IllesBalears (@SAMU061IB) January 18, 2024 For reasons that are being investigated, the car crashed into a wall and the occupant was trapped inside. The firefighters had to rescue the victim before the medical team could assess, stabilise and transfer the patient to Son Espases, where he was admitted in a critical condition with multiple traumatisms.