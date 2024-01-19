A 36-year-old man died in the early hours of Friday when his car hit a wall in Playa de Palma. The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, lost his life almost instantly due to the impact.

The accident happened around 12.30am. The car was travelling at high speed on a curved section of road (C. Mar d'Aral) and hit a kerb before crashing into the wall.

When emergency services arrived, all that medics could do was to confirm the driver's death.

Palma Police are in charge of investigating the circumstances.