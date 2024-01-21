The Guardia Civil in Formentera have arrested the 80-year-old owner of a property in Sa Miranda-Cala Saona that he had rented out to three female teachers. He has been charged with trespass and violation of the right to privacy.

Towards the end of September last year, the tenants began to suspect that someone was entering the house while they were at work.

They eventually decided to install a video surveillance camera. They believed that it was the landlord who was entering without their permission.

Camera images showed that he was entering on an almost a daily basis and that he was going through clothes for washing looking for their underwear, which he was then sniffing. Some underwear went missing as did t-shirts.

They finally reported this to the Guardia Civil. On January 16, they moved out, even though their contract is until the end of June. They are asking that he returns their deposit and the rent that was paid for January.