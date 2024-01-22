British Airways and Iberia owner IAG plans to invest 6 billion euros ($6.53 billion) in Spain over the next five years, the office of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said after he met with IAG's Chief Executive Luis Gallego.

That is an increase from 5 billion euros invested in the past five years, the premier's office added in a statement, and is meant to "advance in the transformation process of its Spanish airlines". IAG last February also agreed to buy the remaining 80% of Palma-based Air Europa it did not already own in a 400-million-euro deal that was expected to be finalised this year. IAG owns Spanish flag carrier Iberia and low-cost Vueling, which is the largest Spain-bred airline by fleet size and destinations.