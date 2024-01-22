Child´s education is one of the issues that most concern parents. For this reason, the list compiled by the search engine 'Mi Cole' can be very useful for families, as they can consult the 50 best rated public, private and state-subsidised schools in the Balearic Islands. At the end of this article you can see a list of the top 11.

The first place goes to Col-legi Sant Pere, a state-subsidised centre for nursery, primary, secondary, baccalaureate and vocational training, which is located in Palma. It is important to note that it is ranked 23rd out of the 100 best schools in Spain. The second in this prestigious ranking is Colegio Institució Mallorca Aixa-Llaüt, a state-subsidised centre for infant, primary, secondary and baccalaureate education in the Balearic capital. It should be noted that it is religious in nature and gender-differentiated, but in September 2024 it will cease to be so; its vehicular language is Spanish. The top eleven schools Posición Centro educativo 1. Colegio Sant Pere (Palma) 2. Colegio Institució Mallorca Aixa-Llaüt (Palma) 3. Colegio Madre Alberta (Palma) 4. Colegio Sagrat Cor – FECIB (Palma) 5. Colegio San Cayetano (Palma) 6. Colegio Luis Vives (Palma) 7. Colegio la Salle (Palma) 8. Colegio Pius XII (Palma) 9. Colegio Mestral (Eivissa) 10. Colegio Sant Josep Obrer II (Palma) 11. Colegio Agora Portals international school (Calvià)