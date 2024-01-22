A two-year-old boy was injured on Monday when he was run over by a car in the car park of the Son Cladera secondary school in Palma. The driver of the car suddenly found the child, who had let go of his mother's hand just moments before. An ambulance took him to Son Espases with a broken tibia.

According to police sources, the incident took place at around 1pm. The child's mother was carrying a baby in her arms and her other son, aged two, by the hand. At one point the child let go and a car was driving along at low speed and hit him in the leg with a side impact. The little boy lay crying on the ground. Both the mother and the driver suffered an anxiety attack.

Several patrols from the Palma Local Police and a medicalised ambulance were sent to the scene. The medics found that the boy's leg was broken and decided to rush him to Son Espases. The incident has caused a great commotion in the Palma neighbourhood.