Palma's Passeig Born is sometimes referred to as the Golden Mile. International luxury retail brands guarantee the gold, but the Born isn't a mile long. As the president of the Pimeco retailers association, Carolina Domingo, notes: "The problem is that it is very short. But it is a real diamond."

Diamonds, gold; there are the jewellery brands like Relojería Alemana, which is next to Louis Vuitton and is expanding. "They have rented the old Tous premises and have bought the adjacent one, Mr. Pepper's. Now the architectural firm OHLAB is designing the space and we are developing the project," says Julie Herzig, a partner at the Costagin design consultancy.

Because the Born isn't a mile long, the available premises are limited. Herzig explains that there is a waiting list of clients and international firms who want to enter. And then there is the size of many of the premises - "the space is very limited" - while there is one company that has almost half the street to itself. That's Inditex.

The Zara store is in the old Born cinema. In Can Alomar is Massimo Dutti. There's Oysho on the corner of Plaça de la Reina and Zara Home in the old Correos building. Louis Vuitton is meanwhile in the process of expanding to the adjacent premises occupied by Uterqüe, an Inditex company.

In neighbouring streets, e.g. Jaume III, there are, as Herzig points out, "very good brand stores". And this is what the Born area has largely become - a shopping centre for major brands that can afford the rents or the prices demanded to purchase premises.

Carolina Domingo, until recently, was president of the Born Merchants Association. At Pimeco, she represents the interests of small to medium-sized retailers, Mallorcan retailers largely banished from an area that is ever increasingly synonymous with high-purchasing-power tourist shoppers. The expansion of brands, the waiting list for premises ensure that these shoppers' needs will continue to be catered for.