The Council of Mallorca is to beef up security at the old power station in Alcanada (Alcudia) after two TikTokers entered the complex and then posted a video about "the best abandoned place in Mallorca".

Security cameras are to be installed and more security personnel will be deployed at the site, which the Council bought from the electricity company Endesa around a year ago.

There is some security at present. A guard who heard noises at the change of his shift alerted his colleague and then the Guardia Civil to the presence of people at the site. The two TikTokers have been identified by the Guardia.

At present, the Council is carrying out forestry work in the power station area and is processing the specifications to go ahead with the decontamination of the site. The plan is that the old power station, which was decommissioned over forty years ago and is an asset in the cultural interest, will be converted into premises for the Alcudia TechMar project.