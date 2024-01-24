The Council of Mallorca is to beef up security at the old power station in Alcanada (Alcudia) after two TikTokers entered the complex and then posted a video about "the best abandoned place in Mallorca".
The Council of Mallorca is to beef up security at the old power station in Alcanada (Alcudia) after two TikTokers entered the complex and then posted a video about "the best abandoned place in Mallorca".
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.