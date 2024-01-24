Palma police have initiated proceedings against a driver who was clocked doing 154 kilometres per hour on a road with a 40 km/h limit.
Doing 150 on a 40 kilometre per hour road
Also in News
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- First snow of the year in Mallorca
- Spain puts pressure on European Union over the controversial 90 day rule for non-British residents
- While Spain is losing British and German tourists, they are remaining loyal to the Balearics
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.