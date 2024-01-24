Palma police have initiated proceedings against a driver who was clocked doing 154 kilometres per hour on a road with a 40 km/h limit.

The Volkswagen Golf was recorded by a radar camera at around 1am on January 18 on the Avda. Mèxic, which is on the Llevant estate.

The police say that their radar technological equipment now has cameras capable of detecting number plates when there is poor visibility and which don't alert drivers as they don't have flash.