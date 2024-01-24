More than a hundred pro-Palestinians gathered in Plaça Cort in Palma on Wednesday evening to protest against the use of the municipal library for a conference by historian Francisco Gil-White, who defends the Israeli position of attacking Gaza after the massacre on October 7.
Palma protest against historian who defends Israeli action in Gaza
There was tight security for the conference
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- First snow of the year in Mallorca
- Spain puts pressure on European Union over the controversial 90 day rule for non-British residents
- While Spain is losing British and German tourists, they are remaining loyal to the Balearics
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.