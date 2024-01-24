More than a hundred pro-Palestinians gathered in Plaça Cort in Palma on Wednesday evening to protest against the use of the municipal library for a conference by historian Francisco Gil-White, who defends the Israeli position of attacking Gaza after the massacre on October 7.

Protesters chanted pro-Palestinian slogans and accused Israel of genocide, with more than 25,000 Gazans killed in recent months. Gil-White's conference took place without incident inside the library and with a strong joint police presence - National Police and Palma police.

The doors of the town hall were closed in order to prevent any incident. Those attending the talk, among whom were the leader of Vox in Palma, Fulgencio Coll, had to go through strict security controls at the entrance to the library.

The speaker, who is an anthropologist and historian, defends the actions of the Israeli army in Gaza. The event was presented by the president of the Jewish community, Ari Molina, and by the historian Laura Miró.