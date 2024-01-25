A 19-year-old Spanish youth, arrested in connection with several deliberate fires in Palma, told the National Police that he had been "fooling around".

He and another youth, who is under 18, are accused of setting fire to four sets of rubbish containers, five cars and the fronts of two buildings. A motorcycle was also affected as was some street furniture.

These fires were in five different locations. The 19-year-old has admitted to setting fire to two of the container sets. He informed the police that his friend had set fire to the other two.

The fires were in the early hours of Tuesday.