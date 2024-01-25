Earlier this week, the National Police in Palma arrested a person twice in 24 hours for attempted squatting. He is apparently well known for doing this.

On Monday, there was a call to the police's 091 emergency number saying that someone had changed the lock to a property. Officers went to the address accompanied by a locksmith. The police gained entry and found one person asleep on the sofa and another person hiding behind a door.

They told officers that they had paid another person for information about the location of the property. A replica gun, a screwdriver, three padlocks and a wallet with someone else's documentation were discovered. The two - one from Guinea, the other from Senegal - were both arrested.

The next day, there was another call to 091 about the attempted occupation of a different property in the same area. When officers arrived, they found one of the people who had been arrested the previous day getting into a car. He had powder on his clothes which indicated that he had climbed to the second floor and got in through a kitchen window.

The anti-squatter door was closed, but security cameras and a window had been broken. He was arrested again.