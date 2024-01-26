On Thursday morning, a school bus driver in Esporles, who had just dropped off students at the secondary school, tested positive for drugs.

He was stopped at a Guardia Civil control point. This week there is a specific campaign, a nationwide one, for checking on school buses. Tests for alcohol and drugs are a feature of the campaign.

He tested positive for cannabis, so now faces a fine of 1,000 euros and the deduction of six points from his driving licence.

The test will be sent to a laboratory in Barcelona to confirm the result. This is the usual procedure and takes around a month. If the positive test is confirmed, the driver may well be dismissed by the bus operator.