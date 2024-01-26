A French court bas rejected an amendment to its immigration law which means that British home owners, who are non residents, will only be able able to spend 90 days in the country (180 days a year, in two blocks of two). The French Senate had given hope in the battle against the 90 day rule by proposing a special status for British home owners but it appears that the move has been rejected by the judiciary as being unconstitutional.
French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
Amendment had given hopes to thousands of British home owners
3 comments
“Spain, however, did say this morning…….” Who said? I can find no mention of this in this morning’s Spanish press. Please give it a rest and stop deceiving your readers into believing the rule will change. It won’t. Holding talks in Brussels you say. Really? When? With whom? I hope you have concrete evidence to back up your claims. Non resident British home owners in Spain are such a tiny percentage of overall tourism that all of these claims are ridiculous. And Spain is hardly going to fight for them to live here under the radar and not pay taxes!
Quelle surprise.
Sadly not going to happen. Just get on with it and make the positive case for the EU and rejoin.