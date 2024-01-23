Not only is Spain pushing the European Union to scrap the 90 day rule for non-British residents it is also seeking ways to make it easier for Spain-based companies to contract British seasonal workers. Workers who are not from EU countries, such as Britain, need to obtain a Work Visa to be able to live and work in Spain. Without a Work Visa a company cannot legally employ non-EU citizens. Potential employers have to prove they can't find a skilled EU worker to fill the position first before they can take on non-EU staff.

This has caused numerous problems for companies in the resorts from bars and restaurants to travel firms because before Brexit they would recruit hundreds of British seasonal workers. At the moment companies have to find their English-speaking workers within the expat community, who are resident in Spain and therefore can work without a paper mountain or citizens from the Republic of Ireland. It causes many headaches for companies and this is one of the reasons why Spain is pushing for the legislation to be changed.

The 90 day rule has not only hit British holiday home owners, who are now restricted when they can visit their Spanish get-away, it has made many British citizens think twice about buying a home in Spain.