Not only is Spain pushing the European Union to scrap the 90 day rule for non-British residents it is also seeking ways to make it easier for Spain-based companies to contract British seasonal workers. Workers who are not from EU countries, such as Britain, need to obtain a Work Visa to be able to live and work in Spain. Without a Work Visa a company cannot legally employ non-EU citizens. Potential employers have to prove they can't find a skilled EU worker to fill the position first before they can take on non-EU staff.
That'll work, and where will they live given the poor wages and high rental costs?