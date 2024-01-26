Swedish fashion retailer H&M announced on Friday a plan to close down more than a quarter of its stores and lay off as many as 588 workers in Spain, home of its rival, Zara owner Inditex country's CCOO union said in a statement. None of their stores in Mallorca will be affected.
H&M to shut a quarter of Spanish stores, lay off 588 workers
The company has 91 stores and employs 4,000 people in Spain
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- First snow of the year in Mallorca
- Spain puts pressure on European Union over the controversial 90 day rule for non-British residents
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.