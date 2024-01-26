John Barry, the British composer famous for, among others, his Bond film scores, bought the Femenias finca in Santa Margalida in 1974. He commissioned the building of a Californian-style mansion. He never lived in it and it was never finished.

The inner courtyard.

The mayor of Santa Margalida, Joan Monjo, knows the reason why. "He was swindled." Barry had entrusted the management of the works to an 'intermediary' in Mallorca. This person diverted funds that Barry had provided and used them to build a hotel in Can Picafort. When Barry came to realise what had happened, he didn't want anything more to do with Mallorca, albeit he was to pursue the case at the courts in Inca and try and get his money back. Eventually he did.

In December, Santa Margalida town hall approved the listing of the property. This was part of an arrangement with the owner; it was bought from Barry's family in 2016. Under this arrangement the work can be concluded but without changing the framework of the building. In addition, a room will be used as a Barry museum. Visits will be one day a week.

Spectacular views.

The owner is a German real-estate businessman, Kristian Worbs. He gave Mallorca Magazin access to the mansion. No one has really known what it is like on the inside until now, except drug addicts and young people who used to go there; they can't any longer as the perimeter has been secured and alarms are connected to a security company's centre.

Worbs says that he rode by the mansion on his motorbike several years. A striking building, he fell in love with it. The new owner has had to remove "tonnes of rubbish" and the weeds. His hope is that he will be able to move in some time next year.

The pool.

He has maintained contacts with the Barry family and is trying to get them to contribute some items to the planned museum. One thing that is unlikely to be on display is an Oscar; Barry received five Academy Awards. Mayor Monjo asked Worbs if he would be able to get one. It's very doubtful, but a replica is planned.