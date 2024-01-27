The Balearic government has expressed its alarm at a ruling of the Supreme Court in Madrid that revokes a 2018 decision of the Madrid regional government to deny thousands of authorisations for VTC licences.
Fear that ruling will open the floodgates to Uber-style licences in Mallorca
Balearic legislation is designed to raise obstacles to Uber
