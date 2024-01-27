The owner of an apartment in the Son Gotleu district of Palma was arrested by the National Police on Saturday for having set fire to it.

She rents the apartment out, but there is an apparently poor relationship with the tenants. They, the tenants, weren't in at the time of the fire.

The Palma Fire Brigade plus ambulances and police went to the scene. The landlady needed to be taken to Son Espases Hospital; she had suffered some slight burns.