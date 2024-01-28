Police and stadium management had seemingly been unprepared for handling Real Betis supporters who had travelled to Palma for Saturday night's La Liga match against Real Mallorca.
Trouble caused by Real Betis fans in Palma
There was a gathering at the S'Escorxador centre
