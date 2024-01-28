Police and stadium management had seemingly been unprepared for handling Real Betis supporters who had travelled to Palma for Saturday night's La Liga match against Real Mallorca.

Five hundred or so Betis fans gathered at S'Escorxador before the match, which kicked off at 9pm. There hadn't been anticipation of this gathering, which left businesses and residents complaining about the noise and mess; some fans were relieving themselves on the street.

At the Son Moix Stadium, the club was forced to make an announcement that, acting on advice from the National Police, some ticket-holders had to relocate to part of the West Stand. This was because of security concerns posed by the number of Betis fans.

Mallorca fans who had to move were naturally not terribly impressed.