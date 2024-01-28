The Cala en Basset watchtower in Sant Elm, which dates from 1583, has been the subject of regular complaints because of neglect and the inaction on behalf of the relevant authorities.

An asset in the cultural interest that has been listed by Andratx town hall, the tower is full of graffiti. Next to it is a small house, vandalised several months ago with a graffiti mural.

Despite these complaints, residents say that nothing has been done. As well as the vandalism, the tower's terrace is in a poor condition and is in danger of falling.

According to residents, people urinate inside the tower and throw stones from the wall that surrounds the terrace into the sea.

Another risk is the roof, onto which someone climbed a while back. There was a proposal to prevent access to the tower because of this risk, but it wasn't acted upon.